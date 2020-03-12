NCAA cancels men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, remaining winter and spring championships

INDIANAPOLIS (WAFB) - The NCAA has announced the cancellations of ALL remaining winter and spring championships, including the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.
Officials said the decision was based on the evolving coronavirus (COVID-19) public health threat.
Earlier in the day, many of the conferences canceled their men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.
The cancellations also mean no championships for gymnastics, softball, baseball, beach volleyball, and other sports.
