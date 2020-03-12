Mayor Sharon Broome discusses decision to cancel city events amid spread of coronavirus

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome joined the 9News at 5 team Thursday, March 12 to discuss her decision to cancel city events amid the spread of COVID-19, commonly known as coronavirus.
“I did a lot of research... wanted to make an informed decision, info came from healthcare professionals, talked about risk in mass events. Decision was it was best to cancel public events,” Broome said. “We just want our citizens to be safe, very blessed in EBR that we do not have any occurrences. In order for us to maintain stability, it means we have to take proactive steps.”
The mayor says her office has had conversations with hospitals and healthcare providers and that their advice for citizens is the same as if this was the flu:
- Avoid touching people
- Don’t touch your face
- Avoid close contact with people
- Cover your mouth when you cough or sneeze
Broome says the Mayor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (MOHSEP) is in constant contact with the state. She says the elderly are among those most vulnerable to the virus.
Residents who think they are showing symptoms should call their primary care doctor, stay home, and not go the emergency room.
