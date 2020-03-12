Investigators on scene of deadly fire in Baker

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - One person has died in following a house fire in Baker Thursday morning, according to the Central Fire Department.
The fire happened in the 1500 block of Brown Road. Central Fire Department was called to the scene.
Officials say one person was pronounced dead at the scene, a second person was missing, but was later located.
Fire Marshals and investigators are on the scene investigating the cause of the fire.
No further information was provided at this time.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.