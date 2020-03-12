Huge day for Sadie Roberts-Joseph museum

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Just weeks after being vandalized for the second time the Sadie Roberts-Joseph African American Museum received a huge donation.
Robert-Joseph's son and daughter were present to receive the check, in the amount of $11,350.
“We’ve had some unimaginable lows, but also some incredible highs.” Angela Machen said.
The donation was even more special since it came from the Department of Correction inmates.
The inmates were able to take a tour of the museum that their donation will help grow. For example, Machen and her brother would like to add a library, staff, and expand the museum outreach program.
They hope to have a grand reopening and fundraiser in June to help continue the museums growth.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.