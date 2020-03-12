FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temps remain above average; rain chances low

The trend of morning lows in the 60s with afternoon highs in the 80s will continue through most of next week too. The difference for next week will be a slow but steady uptick in rain chances as we go from isolated showers Monday to scattered showers and occasional t-storms for the latter half of the work week. Yet even with the increasing rain potential next week, severe weather does not appear to be a concern and rain totals for the entire week are expected to run at less than 0.5” for most WAFB neighborhoods.