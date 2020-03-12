FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temps remain above average; rain chances low

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The forecast for the next several days doesn’t change much at all. Temperatures will remain above average, not just through the weekend, but through the entire 10-day forecast period. Rainfall will trend below the norm for most, if not all, WAFB communities through the 10-day run as well.
As was true for Wednesday and Thursday mornings, a Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for Friday morning. The advisory officially goes into effect at midnight and is currently projected to remain in effect until 9 a.m Friday. Fog is likely to be an issue Saturday and Sunday mornings too.
The moist Gulf air sitting over the region will remain in place through the weekend and into next week. Morning minimums will be in the low to mid 60s Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, with afternoon highs running around 80° or more all three days. That afternoon warmth will be just enough to spark a few showers, yet any rain that does develop will be very limited and short-lived. The Storm Team is posting rain chances at 20% or less for Friday with only spotty showers Saturday and Sunday.
The trend of morning lows in the 60s with afternoon highs in the 80s will continue through most of next week too. The difference for next week will be a slow but steady uptick in rain chances as we go from isolated showers Monday to scattered showers and occasional t-storms for the latter half of the work week. Yet even with the increasing rain potential next week, severe weather does not appear to be a concern and rain totals for the entire week are expected to run at less than 0.5” for most WAFB neighborhoods.
