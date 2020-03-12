FIRST ALERT: Dense fog impacting SE La. and SW Miss.; use extra caution

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Our weather headline this morning is FOG. Once again, a DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect for all of south Louisiana and a portion of southwest Mississippi through the morning drive, until 10 a.m.
Once the fog lifts, we’re looking at another unseasonably warm March afternoon with partly and mostly cloudy skies. A “spotty shower” is possible. Expect breezy southwest winds and a high temperature topping out at 80°.
Overnight, clouds will linger and be watchful for areas of fog again. Expect a low overnight in the mid 60s. Friday will be, mostly cloudy with isolated showers on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar. High temperatures on Friday should pushing into the upper 70s to lower 80s.
