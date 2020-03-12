Events canceled, postponed, rescheduled due to coronavirus

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The following events have been canceled, postponed or rescheduled due to concerns related to the community spread of coronavirus.
SPORTS
- The Southeastern Conference (SEC) has canceled all sports until March 30
- The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) canceled the remainder of its tournaments effective immediately
- Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) cancels the remainder of the 2020 men’s and women’s basketball tournaments
- LSU baseball vs Ole Miss series canceled
- The Louisiana Soccer Association has canceled all LSA-related soccer events state-wide for the weekend of March 13-15
BATON ROUGE
NEW ORLEANS
ADDITIONAL NOTES
- Governor Joh Bel Edwards says there will be restrictions for the next 30 days to Louisiana nursing homes, as well as to prisons and jails.
