BRPD: One dead in shooting on Castle Kirk Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police are on the scene of a fatal shooting that happened in the 500 block of Castle Kirk Drive.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the incident happened at 12:40 p.m. on Thursday, March 12. Officials say a man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The neighborhood where the shooting happened is located off Staring Ln. near Highland Road.
Investigators are currently at the scene. More details will be provided once they are available.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.