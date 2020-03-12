Blood center in need of donations from healthy donors amid coronavirus outbreak

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The outbreak of COVID-19, commonly known as the coronavirus, is impacting sporting events, travel, and even blood centers in the U.S.
Blood banks across the country are seeing a decline in supply as people stay home.
The LifeShare Blood Center in Baton Rouge is currently seeking blood donations from healthy people.
Officials with LifeShare say the blood you donate stays right here in the Baton Rouge community. The blood center supplies blood to patients at Pennington Cancer Center and patients at the Baton Rouge General Burn Unit.
LifeShare will be hosting mobile blood drives Thursday, March 12 at the following locations and times:
- BRCC Main Campus on Government Street from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Walmart in Central from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Walmart in Gonzales from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Crestmark Bank (726 Highlandia Dr) from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The main LifeShare Blood Center facility is located at 5745 Essen Ln. in Baton Rouge. For more information, you can call 225-383-7728 or click here to visit their website.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.