Arson suspected for early morning fire on Hollywood St.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Fire Department arrived on the scene of a single-family home already engulfed in flames on the 2900 block of Hollywood Street on March 12.
Officials say the cause of the fire is arson. The homeowner stated that someone kicked in his door and threw something into the home that set it ablaze.
Two residents were at home at the time, and escaped unharmed.
The home is considered a total loss. Red Cross was called to assist. Multiple agencies arrived on the scene.
Anyone with more information about the fire can call Crime Stoppers.
