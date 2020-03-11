WANTED: Teen accused in shooting believed to travel between Livingston, Tangipahoa parishes

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for a teen accused in a shooting that happened in January.
Officials say Eric Jones, 19, known as “Booger” is wanted for attempted second degree murder. LPSO says the shooting happened on Ed Brown Road and one victim was injured. Detectives believe Jones is known to travel between Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes.
Anyone with information is asked to call LPSO at 225-686-2241 x1 or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
