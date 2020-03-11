Proposed new subdivision in Ascension Parish causing stir

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Development in Ascension Parish is a hot topic, and one proposed subdivision is now at the center of the latest controversy.
It’s a proposed development of more than 230 lots right off Highway 73 just south of White and Duplessis roads. Both Parish President Clint Cointment and members of the council were essentially voted in on promises that they would oppose any new development, and that first step was taken Tuesday, March 10.
Click here to read a letter from Cointment sent to the Ascension Parish Planning Commission detailing residents’ concerns about the proposed development.
