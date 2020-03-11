Loyola moves to online classes beginning Monday, classes cancelled Thursday and Friday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Loyola University will be transitioning to online classes for the remainder of the semester beginning Monday.
The decision was made by campus officials after they say it became clear that there is a community spread of COVID-19 in the New Orleans area.
Thursday and Friday classes will be cancelled this week as the campus makes final preparations and to give students living on campus time to move out.
The university plans to keep the campus open but will avoid any gatherings and public events on campus.
In the university’s press release, it was also stated that a faculty members and two undergraduate students were exposed to the COVID-19 virus after attending a recent conference in the city and having lunch with an attendee who was later diagnosed with COVID-19.
All three are currently in self-isolation although none of them have shown any symptoms.
