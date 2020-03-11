Former LSU great Glenn Dorsey named to 2020 College Football Hall of Fame Class

“This means the world to me,” Dorsey said on Wednesday morning. “I can’t thank LSU and my hometown of Gonzales enough for all of their support. We did this together. LSU gave me a chance that ended up changing my life. I can’t express how thankful and thrilled I am about this honor. There are so many people that helped me along the way that made this possible. I’m truly humbled and excited and will forever be grateful to LSU and the opportunities that playing in Tiger Stadium gave me.”