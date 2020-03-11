Former LSU great Glenn Dorsey named to 2020 College Football Hall of Fame Class

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The most decorated defensive football player in LSU history, Glen Dorsey has been named to the 2020 College Football Hall of Fame Class.
The announcement came Wednesday, March 11 from the National Football Foundation.
Dorsey, who started on LSU’s 2007 national championship team, will officially be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame on December 8, 2020, at the NFF Annual Awards Dinner in New York City.
“This means the world to me,” Dorsey said on Wednesday morning. “I can’t thank LSU and my hometown of Gonzales enough for all of their support. We did this together. LSU gave me a chance that ended up changing my life. I can’t express how thankful and thrilled I am about this honor. There are so many people that helped me along the way that made this possible. I’m truly humbled and excited and will forever be grateful to LSU and the opportunities that playing in Tiger Stadium gave me.”
Dorsey will become the 10th former LSU player enshrined in the College Football Hall of Fame.
In his four years with the Tigers, LSU appeared in the SEC Championship Game twice, captured the 2007 SEC Championship and appeared in four bowl games. The Tigers were a combined 43-9 during his four-year career, which was capped with a 38-24 win over Ohio State in the 2007 national championship game in New Orleans.
Following his LSU career, Dorsey was selected No. 5 overall by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2008 NFL Draft. Dorsey played nine years in the NFL. He retired from football following the 2016 season.
