FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temps creep into low 80s; rain chances low through weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Once the morning clouds started to break up, it turned out to be a nice Wednesday afternoon with temperatures climbing to around 80°. Skies will remain fair to partly cloudy into Wednesday evening with temperatures slipping from the 70s into the 60s.
Clouds will return overnight with overcast skies and areas of fog expected Thursday morning. In fact, the National Weather Service (NWS) pro-actively posted a Dense Fog Advisory at 4 p.m. Wednesday, with the advisory in effect for essentially all of the WAFB region from 10 p.m. Wednesday night through 10 a.m. Thursday morning. Thursday’s sunrise temperatures will be in the low 60s across metro Baton Rouge and given the moist air and low clouds, the Storm Team can’t rule out a spotty sprinkle or pockets of mist during the morning commute.
As we saw Wednesday, Thursday morning clouds will thin as we head into midday and the afternoon, with partly cloudy skies to sun/cloud mix for the afternoon. Thursday’s high temperature will be around 80° for the capital area and the afternoon will be a bit breezy too, with SSW winds running at 10 to 15 mph.
Friday and the weekend look to be much the same, with morning clouds and fog followed by a mix of sun and clouds for each afternoon. Highs all three days will run around 80° to the lower 80s across much of the WAFB viewing area. With the warm and moist air mass in place, the Storm Team will include modest rain chances of 20% or less for each day. The bottom line is it will be a mostly dry weekend with an April feel to it. Don’t worry about those low-end chances for a shower. Try to get outside and enjoy the weekend if you can.
Daytime highs are expected to stay in the 80s from Monday through Thursday of next week with rain chances slowly but steadily increasing from Monday into Friday.
