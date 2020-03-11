FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temps creep into low 80s; rain chances low through weekend

Friday and the weekend look to be much the same, with morning clouds and fog followed by a mix of sun and clouds for each afternoon. Highs all three days will run around 80° to the lower 80s across much of the WAFB viewing area. With the warm and moist air mass in place, the Storm Team will include modest rain chances of 20% or less for each day. The bottom line is it will be a mostly dry weekend with an April feel to it. Don’t worry about those low-end chances for a shower. Try to get outside and enjoy the weekend if you can.