FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dense fog advisory, allow extra drive time

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Dense fog will not be widespread Wednesday morning, however, it will impact your early commute. A dense fog advisory is in effect until 9 a.m.
No mention of rain in today’s forecast. We’ll likely see a sun/cloud mix throughout much of the day. Highs will reach the upper 70°s. Winds will be light from the southwest.
Overnight, expect mostly cloudy skies and a low of 62°.
Thursday will be generally cloudy with a few stray/spotty showers popping up on First Alert Doppler radar. Unseasonably warm, we’re looking at a high of 80°.
