Department of Health to update lawmakers on COVID-19 response

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Health will update lawmakers on its COVID-19 preparedness and response efforts at the capitol Wednesday.
Lawmakers will have their first opportunity to ask questions of the department at 1 p.m., during a special joint meeting of the House’s select committees on Health & Welfare and Homeland Security.
Gov. John Bel Edwards will meet with cabinet secretaries and the Unified Command Group at the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness before he holds a press conference at 5:30.
As of Wednesday, March 11, state health officials reported the following:
- 6 presumptive positive cases
- 0 confirmed cases
Five patients are residents of Orleans Parish. A sixth patient is a resident of Jefferson Parish.
Presumptive cases remain classified as such until confirmed at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta. The CDC can take several days to return test results to the state.
