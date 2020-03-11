Ascension Parish Planning Commission to decide fate of controversial subdivision

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Planning Commission will decide whether or not to approve a proposed subdivision in Prairieville on Wednesday, March 11.
The proposed Antebellum Pointe Subdivision would build more than 230 lots right off Highway 73 just south of White and Duplessis roads.
Newly elected Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment asked the planning commission to deny the proposed development in a letter he sent to the commission on March 9.
He does not support the development because of ongoing traffic along Highway 73 and the sewer service the project would require.
Both President Cointment and many newly sworn-in council members ran on platforms related to no new subdivisions until there’s sufficient infrastructure in place, particularly to address traffic congestion.
Bill Delaune’s family owns the nearly 80 acres of land where the new subdivision would be built. Delaune told WAFB’s Lester Duhé he feels his family his being singled out for mistakes parish officials made in the past.
“You know, quite frankly, I was a little shocked to see President Cointment come out like that. I think it’s 20 years of poor planning that we’re suffering for now,” said Delaune.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Ascension Parish Courthouse on South Irma Boulevard in Gonzales.
