Woman found dead in Iberia Parish trailer; boyfriend arrested

IBERIA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies in Iberia Parish are investigating the death of a 38-year-old woman.
According to Lt. Col. Wendell Raborn, deputies responded to a camper trailer in the 5400 block of Norris Road just before 10 p.m. on Saturday, March 7. Upon arrival, first responders found the woman dead in the trailer. Witnesses say she and her boyfriend had been fighting during the day. Deputies found evidence of the disturbance inside and out of the home, Raborn says.
The victim's boyfriend, Luis Valdez, 59, was taken into custody and booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on one count of second-degree murder.
The coroner’s office has not yet released the victim’s name or cause of death.
