WAFB wins several LAB awards including ‘Station of the Year’

WAFB wins several LAB awards including ‘Station of the Year’
L-R: Elizabeth Vowell, Meagan Crews, Greg Meriwether, Allison Childers (Source: Robb Hays)
March 10, 2020 at 3:02 PM CDT - Updated March 10 at 3:02 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For the fifth consecutive year, WAFB-TV has been named “Television Station of the Year” by the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters (LAB).

The group presented the award to WAFB-TV during its annual Prestige Awards ceremony in Baton Rouge Tuesday. Several WAFB team members also received other awards, including:

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENTMETEOROLOGIST JAY GRYMES. WAFB Chief Meteorologist Jay Grymes received this award for his 25 years of service to the broadcasting industry in Louisiana.

BROADCAST ENGINEER OF THE YEAR – SIDNEY FOLSE. Sidney is WAFB’s Chief Engineer.

YOUNG PROFESSIONAL OF THE YEARLAUREN WESTBROOK. This was the first year that the LAB presented this award. Lauren anchors WAFB’s “9NEWS THIS MORNING” and “9NEWS AT NOON.”

BEST WEATHERCASTDR. STEVE CAPAROTTA. Steve has been a member of the WAFB Storm Team since 2003.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.