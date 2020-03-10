WAFB wins several LAB awards including ‘Station of the Year’

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For the fifth consecutive year, WAFB-TV has been named “Television Station of the Year” by the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters (LAB).
The group presented the award to WAFB-TV during its annual Prestige Awards ceremony in Baton Rouge Tuesday. Several WAFB team members also received other awards, including:
LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT – METEOROLOGIST JAY GRYMES. WAFB Chief Meteorologist Jay Grymes received this award for his 25 years of service to the broadcasting industry in Louisiana.
BROADCAST ENGINEER OF THE YEAR – SIDNEY FOLSE. Sidney is WAFB’s Chief Engineer.
YOUNG PROFESSIONAL OF THE YEAR – LAUREN WESTBROOK. This was the first year that the LAB presented this award. Lauren anchors WAFB’s “9NEWS THIS MORNING” and “9NEWS AT NOON.”
BEST WEATHERCAST – DR. STEVE CAPAROTTA. Steve has been a member of the WAFB Storm Team since 2003.
