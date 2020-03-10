Travel concerns take off amid COVID-19 fears

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - As the fears over coronavirus spread, the questions about travel are ramping up. Over at Geauxing Places in Denham Springs, travel agent, Pamela Owen, says the calls have flooded in over the last week.
“Some people are just inquiring, ‘What are my options?’ and other people are going ahead and saying, ‘Yes, we’d like to cancel,’” said Owen.
With folks concerned over whether to still move ahead with their big trips, she believes it’s a decision best left up to individuals and their families.
“It has to be a personal decision. We can’t advise you one way or the other because it’s your trip,” said Owen.
While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has come out advising against cruises, Owen points out the federal guidance mostly applies to the elderly and those with health issues that put them at a higher risk. The biggest concern she has heard over the past few days is not about the virus itself, but coming in contact with others who may be sick.
“We seem to have gotten a lot of people that are concerned that they’ll go on the trip, they’ll be fine, but someone else on the trip will become ill and then they’ll have to be quarantined for up to the 14 or 15 days,” Owen said.
Canceling may mean losing out on money, but there are some ways around it. Instead of flat out calling things off, Owen suggests folks maybe postpone their trip to later in the year, rearrange their destination, or even take advantage of vacation insurance. Though with that option, she warns insurance may not recover all of the money and usually will not cover canceling a trip out of fear.
“Insurance is not going to cover, ‘I’m scared to go on my trip because of the coronavirus,’ so that complicates things,” said Owen.
Now that Louisiana has one presumptive positive case of the virus, experts say the best thing folks can do is stay calm and make the decision that makes the most sense for their next getaway.
“Make the most informed decision that you can with your family,” said Owen.
