Students change study abroad, travel plans as spread of coronavirus continues
LSU campus (Source: WAFB)
By Lester Duhé | March 9, 2020 at 9:31 PM CDT - Updated March 9 at 9:35 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Students who were studying abroad this spring were ordered to return home amid the spread of coronavirus if they were in a country with a high travel advisory level from the U.S. Department of State and were ordered to quarantine themselves for two weeks.

Students WAFB spoke with Monday, March 9 say their spring break and summer plans are now out the window.

