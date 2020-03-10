Southern University hosts SWAC Basketball Tournament Quarterfinals

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University will host the 2020 Cricket Wireless SWAC Basketball Tournament Quarterfinals Tuesday, March 10.
The tournament will feature both the Southern University men’s and women’s basketball teams at the F.G. Clark Activity Center.
The Lady Jags finished the regular season 13-5 and have earned the No. 3 seed and will host No. 6 Prairie View A&M at 5:30 p.m.
Southern men’s basketball team finished their regular season 13-5 as well and earned the No. 2 seed and will be hosting the No. 7 seed Alabama State at 7:30 p.m.
