Sister Fatima’s Chicken and Peanut Butter Stew

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sister Fatima was reared in Zimbabwe prior to coming to America, where I met her at Our Lady of Sorrows in Moreauville, Louisiana. Peanuts were a major ingredient in her dishes back home. Although found in America and grown by Native Americans, peanuts are indeed a gift to us from the African slaves. Peanut butter may seem to be a strange ingredient for stews and soups, but you will be amazed at the results. Try this peanut-based dish and I’m sure you’ll be impressed!