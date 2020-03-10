Sister Fatima’s Chicken and Peanut Butter Stew

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sister Fatima was reared in Zimbabwe prior to coming to America, where I met her at Our Lady of Sorrows in Moreauville, Louisiana. Peanuts were a major ingredient in her dishes back home. Although found in America and grown by Native Americans, peanuts are indeed a gift to us from the African slaves. Peanut butter may seem to be a strange ingredient for stews and soups, but you will be amazed at the results. Try this peanut-based dish and I’m sure you’ll be impressed!
Prep Time: 1 hour
Yields: 6 to 8 servings
Ingredients:
3 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch cubes
3 boneless, skinless chicken thighs, cut into 1-inch cubes
6 tbsps creamy natural peanut butter
2 cups raw white rice
2 (14.5-ounce) cans diced tomatoes, with liquid
salt and black pepper to taste
granulated garlic to taste
¼ cup vegetable oil
2 tbsps butter
2 cups diced onions
½ cup diced red bell peppers
½ cup diced yellow bell peppers
6 cloves garlic, peeled and sliced
½ tsp cayenne pepper
1 tsp paprika
2 tsps curry powder
2 cups chicken stock or water
1 cup chopped green onions
Method:
In a small saucepot, cook rice according to package directions and set aside.
Place diced tomatoes with liquid in the bowl of a food processor and pulse to finely chop. Do not purée. Set aside.
In a large bowl, season cubed chicken to taste using salt, black pepper, and granulated garlic.
In a large Dutch oven, heat vegetable oil over medium-high heat. Sauté chicken in batches until lightly browned. Remove from pan and keep warm.
Add butter to the pan drippings and melt over medium-high heat. Add onions, bell peppers, and sliced garlic then sauté 3–5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted.
Return cooked chicken to the pot then add cayenne pepper, paprika, and curry powder, stirring to mix well.
Add processed tomatoes and stock then bring to a rolling boil. Reduce to a simmer and cook 10–15 minutes.
Add peanut butter and green onions, blending well to incorporate. Cook an additional 10–15 minutes or until chicken is done and a stew-like consistency is achieved.
Season to taste using salt, black pepper, and granulated garlic. Serve over steamed white rice.
