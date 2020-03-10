MISSISSIPPI PRIMARY ELECTION: Here’s what you need to know

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - For many U.S. residents, voting is a vital element to democracy.
So to make this patriotic time a bit less stressful, we’ve decided to tackle some general questions regarding Mississippi’s 2020 primary election.
Who is running in the presidential primary election?
- Republican
- Democrat
Which Mississippi candidates will I see on my ballot?
- The U.S. Representative for Mississippi’s 4th congressional district
- U.S. Senate
Where should you go and cast your vote?
- If you plan on voting on election day, plug your city and address into this polling place locator and find out.
- If you need to cast an absentee ballot, you must travel to a circuit clerk’s office. Here’s a list of options:
- Bay St. Louis: 152 Main Street, Suite B Bay St. Louis, MS 39520
- Gulfport: 1801 23rd Ave, Gulfport, MS 39501
- Pascagoula: 3104 Magnolia St, Pascagoula, MS 39567
What are the deadlines to vote?
- Absentee: 12 p.m.
- Election day: 7 p.m.
- Mail ballots: must be received in the office by Monday at 5 p.m.
What do you need to vote?
- Whether you are absentee voting in-person or on election day, you must bring your photo ID card with you.
- For a list of acceptable photo identification cards, click here.
Good luck and happy voting!
