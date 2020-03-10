Mayor’s office proposes two ordinances to curb panhandling in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome’s office has proposed two ordinances with the intent of stopping homeless individuals from panhandling in Baton Rouge.
The metro council will hear the two ordinances at 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 11.
The first ordinance, titled “aggressive solicitation,” would penalize someone for harassing an individual or group of people for money. It would also penalize a person for panhandling near a road, parking lot, or ATM.
The second ordinance, entitled “obstruction of the sidewalk,” would penalize someone for blocking a sidewalk while panhandling.
If the ordinances are passed by the metro council, they would both carry a $25 fine or a sentence of 20 hours of community service. The second offense for both proposed ordinances would carry a $250 fine or a sentence of 60 hours of community service, if passed.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.