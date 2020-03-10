Mayor Broome expanding youth workforce program

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome is expanding her Mayor’s Youth Workforce Experience program, an eight-week job placement program for Baton Rouge workers ages 14 to 24 to gain job experience and workforce skills.
The program launched in 2017 to give area youth part-time jobs.
Mayor Broome will reach out to business and industry leaders to increase participation on Tuesday, March 10 at the Goodwood Library. Businesses can either partner by becoming a financial investor in the program or by hosting a worker over the summer.
The event begins at 9 a.m. and will outline the program overview and goals in an attempt to double participation numbers.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.