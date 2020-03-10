LSU basketball’s Skylar Mays, Trendon Watford earn SEC postseason awards

Skylar Mays and Trendon Watford received postseason awards from the SEC. (Source: WAFB)
By Nick Gremillion | March 10, 2020 at 12:09 PM CDT - Updated March 10 at 12:09 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - Two LSU basketball players earned postseason awards from the SEC, the collegiate conference announced Tuesday, March 10.

Senior guard Skylar Mays was named to the First Team All-SEC and freshman forward Trendon Watford was named to the SEC’s All-Freshman Team.

Mays, who is from Baton Rouge, was also honored with the SEC’s Scholar-Athlete of the Year award.

The LSU basketball team next game is scheduled for Friday, March 13 during the SEC Tournament in Nashville, Tenn.

