‘I will kill us all,’ passenger exclaims during argument with driver before ramming bank, hospitalizing 3

RAYNE, La. (WAFB) - Officers say Brandon Mouton, 36, threatened to kill six people riding in a vehicle with him Feb. 25.
Mouton exclaimed, “I will kill us all!” before jerking the wheel from Monesha Mouton, 26, and ramming a bank, a police report says.
He fled the scene and avoided arrest until Monday, March 9.
“Three adults and two toddlers were rear-seat passengers in the vehicle. An adult and the two toddlers went to an area hospital with moderate injuries that required hospitalization,” officers said.
Brandon is charged with attempted first degree murder, battery of a dating partner, and child endangerment.
Monesha was also charged with first offense DWI with child endangerment and two violations of child seatbelt law.
