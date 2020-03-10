FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday looks mainly dry; warm temps continue

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A few locations were reporting more than 0.5” of rain through 3 p.m. Tuesday, but the majority of sites in the WAFB region were still below 0.5” for rain totals through the mid-afternoon.
Rains will continue to taper off through the evening and into the night. It should be a mainly dry start Wednesday under cloudy skies, with patchy fog for the morning commute and daybreak temperatures for the capital region in the low 60s. Skies will become mostly cloudy by midday and into the afternoon as temperatures climb to near 80° for metro Baton Rouge. The Storm Team cannot completely rule out a passing shower or two Wednesday, but the majority of WAFB neighborhoods will stay dry.
The Storm Team is anticipating isolated showers Thursday followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday. The weekend looks to be largely dry, with rain chances set at just 20% Saturday and 30% Sunday.
After approaching 80° Wednesday, the latest First Alert Forecast calls for Baton Rouge daytime highs of 80° or more Thursday, then extending into next week. Morning starts will be in the 60s throughout, reaching the mid-60s by Friday and continuing through the weekend. Keep in mind that these daily highs and lows are roughly 10° or more above mid-March norms.
While none of the next five days are currently expected to be totally rain-free across the WAFB region, the Storm Team is expecting rain totals from Wednesday through Sunday to average well under 0.5” across the area, with many WAFB neighborhoods potentially receiving less than 0.1” over the entire period.
The outlook for the following work week (March 16 through 20) stays damp, with scattered rains and warmer than normal temperatures each day.
