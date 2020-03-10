FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday looks mainly dry; warm temps continue

Rains will continue to taper off through the evening and into the night. It should be a mainly dry start Wednesday under cloudy skies, with patchy fog for the morning commute and daybreak temperatures for the capital region in the low 60s. Skies will become mostly cloudy by midday and into the afternoon as temperatures climb to near 80° for metro Baton Rouge. The Storm Team cannot completely rule out a passing shower or two Wednesday, but the majority of WAFB neighborhoods will stay dry.