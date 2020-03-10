FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Patchy fog, light rain; ‘spring-like’ Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Be aware of area of patchy fog as you head out the door Tuesday morning.
Additionally, areas of light rain and showing up early on First Alert Doppler radar.
While we’re not looking at any severe weather, a few thunderstorms are not out of the question.
Temperatures once again starting out warmer than normal in the low-to-mid 60°s. Otherwise, expect another cloudy, overcast March day.
Highs this afternoon will top out at 78° with a 50% to 60% coverage of rain.
Overnight, expect mostly cloudy skies and patchy fog for some neighborhoods.
Lows tonight will dip down to 62°.
No mention of rain for a change Wednesday. Highs will be back in the upper 70°s.
