Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers offering discount code for safe rides home on St. Patrick’s Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers is once again partnering with Lyft to offer people a safe ride home on St. Patrick’s Day.
A discount code for $20 off one ride after Baton Rouge’s Wearin’ of the Green parade will be offered Saturday, March 14, the day of the parade. To register for the discount code, click here.
The discount code is valid Saturday, March 14 from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. and is capped at $20 for a one-way ride.
Once registered, participants will be sent an email and text containing the $20 Lyft code on March 14 at 11:45 a.m.
This is the eighth year the law firm has offered discounted rides on St. Patrick’s Day. The firm has partnered with Lyft in the past for occasions such as Saints home games, New Year’s Eve, and Mardi Gras.
The program was created in an effort to reduce the number of drunk driving incidents during these holidays and events.
