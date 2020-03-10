Donna Britt inducted into LAB Hall of Fame

Within months, Donna lost the use of the muscles on top of both of her feet, making it necessary for her to use a cane. It was not long before doctors diagnosed her with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. While the diagnosis was devastating, Donna continued to work each and every day. Eventually, she needed a wheelchair to get around and a special addition was added to the news set to allow her to anchor from her wheelchair. Within months, however, she was unable to continue to deliver the news as ALS was slowly robbing her of the very voice her career depended on. On June 13, 2018, surrounded by friends, family, and colleagues, Donna Britt signed off the air for the final time. Since her diagnosis, Donna has informed so many about the realities of living with ALS and counseled numerous families who have loved ones struggling with this dreaded disease. Donna Britt has a beautiful, special place in the heart of all who know her. She has helped to mentor and guide countless aspiring journalists. She has never missed a chance to promote her beloved Louisiana and all that makes it great.