Angola warden put on leave over payroll investigation

ANGOLA, La. (WAFB) - Angola warden, Darrel Vannoy, is on leave as investigators probe an incident involving certain Angola staff and department payroll administration rules.
Department of Corrections officials and Louisiana State Police are leading the investigation, which was first announced Tuesday, March 10.
Seth Smith, chief of operations for DOC, has been charged with overseeing Angola during the investigation.
No other details were provided.
