Woman accused in dog’s death after allegedly stealing owner’s pickup pleads guilty

A stolen pickup truck was recovered outside a Baton Rouge doughnut shop in August of 2019, and inside, was a dead dog. It appears the truck was stolen by Aguillard. At the time of the theft, the dog’s owner, David Mohr, begged the woman to let his dog out first, but she refused. It appears she later abandoned the stolen vehicle and left the dog, Roleaux, inside to die from overheating. Mohr was also injured while trying to chase after Aguillard as she drove away. After the incident, Mohr started the Roleaux Foundation to help animals.