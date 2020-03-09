Woman accused in dog’s death after allegedly stealing owner’s pickup pleads guilty

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The woman accused in a dog’s death after allegedly stealing the owner’s pickup truck has pleaded guilty, according to court records.
Leslie Aguillard pleaded guilty Monday, March 9 to carjacking, aggravated second degree battery, and aggravated cruelty to animals. Aguillard’s sentencing is scheduled for some time in June.
PREVIOUS STORIES:
- Man whose dog was left in stolen truck to die pays for surgery for dog whose legs were cut off
- Man uses personal tragedy to help area shelters, pets through new non-profit
- Family wants justice in loved one’s death nearly a decade after accused dognapper questioned in case
- Owner horrified after his dog was found dead in stolen truck
A stolen pickup truck was recovered outside a Baton Rouge doughnut shop in August of 2019, and inside, was a dead dog. It appears the truck was stolen by Aguillard. At the time of the theft, the dog’s owner, David Mohr, begged the woman to let his dog out first, but she refused. It appears she later abandoned the stolen vehicle and left the dog, Roleaux, inside to die from overheating. Mohr was also injured while trying to chase after Aguillard as she drove away. After the incident, Mohr started the Roleaux Foundation to help animals.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.