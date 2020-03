View this post on Instagram

OUR PRICES JUST WENT UP! YOUR 2020 WSA NATIONAL CHAMPS SU LAB CHEER TEAM! What a fun amazing experience this weekend was! The hard work and determination paid off! These girls left New Orleans with the stage on fire, their heads high, and EVERYONE now knows their name! Day 2, one of athletes got injured and a stunt issue, BUT we still left it all on the mat and came home with a W!! A special shoutout to to the parents of these young ladies for making their first experience one to remember! From the gifts, to being loud and cheering them on, and working together to make this happen for the girls! Also, shoutout to @lmhs_cheerleaders for their first place win as well! You girls did awesome!! One team one dream and that’s EXACTLY what these girls showed this weekend! The bonds they’ve created and the memories they’ve shared will forever be with them! They’re paving a way for the future SU LAB cheer program! Thanks to everyone who supported throughout this journey! Thank you to our sponsor @astoldbyque for making sure all of our P’s and Q’s were always together and being an awesome support system! And thanks to our amazing coach @loveejae for being patient, pushing the girls to their limits, and introducing them to different and new things! Until next year where we’re coming stronger and harder! #F3X #nationalchampions #sulab #cheer 💚💛🐾📣✌🏾