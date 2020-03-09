FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers likely Tuesday; warmer than normal temps this week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We spent Monday under the clouds, but were mainly dry through the afternoon. However, rain chances will slowly increase through Monday evening with scattered showers expected overnight and into Tuesday morning.
Don’t be concerned about heavy rain for Tuesday’s morning commute, but roads are likely to be slick in places. Daybreak temperatures for the Red Stick will be in the lower 60s.
Showers are likely from midday into the afternoon Tuesday and they will be accompanied by a few rumbles of thunder. Tuesday’s rain chances will be at about 70%. While the forecast includes a few thunderstorms, severe storms are not a concern and rain totals for the day will run at less than 0.25″ for most of the WAFB region. Tuesday’s high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s.
Temperatures will run above the norm through the week and into the weekend. Morning lows will be in the low to mid 60s for much of the WAFB area with afternoon highs in the upper 70s to around 80°.
Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly dry with rain chances for both days set a 20% or less. For the time being, the Storm Team has a 40% rain chance posted for Friday with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms through the day.
Into the upcoming weekend, plan for a sun/cloud mix Saturday with isolated passing showers, but don’t let that change your Saturday plans. The weather shouldn’t be a significant problem for Baton Rouge’s Wearin’ of the Green parade that day. Scattered showers and storms return Sunday.
The extended outlook into next week keeps the pattern unsettled, with the latest model guidance suggesting scattered rains each day from Monday through Thursday (March 16 through 19). Temperatures next week are expected to continue the recent trend, remaining above average through the week.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.