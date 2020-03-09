FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Few showers, breezy and mild

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Another mild March Monday on the way with limited precipitation.
Temperatures will be warmer than usual.
Isolated showers are expected to begin appearing on First Alert Doppler radar Monday afternoon.
Expect breezy southeast winds and a high in the mid-70°s.
Overnight, be aware of patchy fog and scattered showers with a low of 62°.
Rain coverage chances increase Tuesday to 50% to 60%. There is no threat of severe weather.
Highs Tuesday will push into the mid-70°s, again.
