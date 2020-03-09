Experts encourage people to be patient as spread of coronavirus affects stock market

This shall pass. That’s what financial adviser, Fred Dent, told WAFB Monday, March 9. Dent says the value of the stock market has to do ultimately with the earnings of companies. If companies are making less money, such as airlines because people aren’t traveling, those airlines can lose money. Dent says for veteran investors, it can be tricky to try to figure out whether you should buy or sell. If you want to buy, Dent says buying low is always the goal, so it’s a good idea for long-term investors.