Experts encourage people to be patient as spread of coronavirus affects stock market

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The New York Stock Exchange has been affected by the spread of COVID-19, commonly known as coronavirus. Stock prices are on a roller coaster ride and investors are just trying to figure out what to do.
This shall pass. That’s what financial adviser, Fred Dent, told WAFB Monday, March 9. Dent says the value of the stock market has to do ultimately with the earnings of companies. If companies are making less money, such as airlines because people aren’t traveling, those airlines can lose money. Dent says for veteran investors, it can be tricky to try to figure out whether you should buy or sell. If you want to buy, Dent says buying low is always the goal, so it’s a good idea for long-term investors.
But rethink before you sell.
“Our message is staying the course. If you, for example, have a 401(k) plan that you’re making regular contributions on a monthly basis out of your paycheck, by all means, you better keep doing that because these declines are where you buy low,” Dent said.
The market briefly stopped trades Monday morning for 15 minutes. That’s called a circuit breaker. Dent says there’s a pause so traders can cool their heads, then come back to the floor.
Oil and gas companies could be hit by these plunging stock prices as well.
