Coronavirus Impact on Blood Supply: Giving blood is safe; donors urgently needed

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Amid COVID-19 prevention efforts, blood centers across the country are urging healthy people to donate blood to ensure patients have the life-saving supply they need.
Vitalant is asking healthy individuals to schedule an appointment to donate blood by calling 877-258-4825 or going online here.
“Hospitals will be extremely challenged if COVID-19 infections increase. The last thing we want them worrying about is having enough blood for trauma victims and cancer patients. That’s why it’s imperative that healthy individuals donate blood at drives and blood donation sites now,” said Dr. Ralph Vassallo, chief medical and scientific officer for Vitalant.
All blood types and components are needed, with a greater need for platelets and type O donations. Platelets have a shelf life of just five days, health officials say. Type O-negative blood is known as the universal donor and can be given to everyone. Vitalant tries to maintain a four-day supply of blood for patients, but says it currently has less than half that for many blood types.
Vitalant says people who have recently traveled to mainland China, South Korea, Iran, or Italy within the last 28 days should not donate blood. Those who believe they may have come in contact with an infected individual should also refrain from donating. Click here for the most up to date donation eligibility information.
“According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the risk for contracting COVID-19 is currently low. Furthermore, due to the nature of the virus, it is highly unlikely that it can be transmitted through blood transfusions,” said Dr. Vassallo.
Health officials say COVID-19 is spread in a similar manner to the flu. Although there’s currently no vaccine, in order to reduce the risk of infection, the CDC recommends washing your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and not touching your face with unwashed hands.
