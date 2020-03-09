Central public servant, Clifton ‘Clif’ Russell Richardson, dies after battle with cancer

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - Clifton “Clif” Russell Richardson, a dedicated public servant in Central, died Friday, March 6 after a battle with cancer. He was 75-years-old.
According to his obituary, Richardson served in the military during the Vietnam War and served as the chairman of the Central Fire Department Board, as well as many other community organizations. Richardson was also a former Louisiana state representative and justice of the peace.
Click here to read the full obituary.
Monday, March 9
- Visitation, 5 to 9 p.m.
- Seale Funeral Service, 1720 S Range Ave., Denham Springs
- Masonic Service, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, March 10
- Visitation, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Service, 12 p.m.
- Burial to follow at Old Zion Hill Baptist Cemetery, 25890 LA 442, Independence
Richardson will be buried with military honors. He’s survived by his wife of 53 years, Dianne Carpenter Richardson, and his children, Mark Russell “Rooster” Richardson and Robin Richardson Stewart. Richardson has many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.