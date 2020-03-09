Center fielder Giovanni DiGiacomo named Louisiana Player of the Week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU sophomore, Giovanni DiGiacomo, has been named the Louisiana Player of the Week by the Louisiana Sportswriters Association on Monday, March 9.
The center fielder batted a .571 last week and has led LSU to four straight wins. He scored six runs while collecting two doubles, one triple, and four RBI. DiGiacomo also walked twice, stole two bases in two attempts, and posted a .625 on-base percentage.
DiGiacomo raised his cumulative batting average from .261 to .382 in the four-game span. In the Tigers’ three-game series sweep of UMass Lowell in the first weekend of March, he was 7-for-11 with two doubles, one triple, five runs, three RBI, and two steals. He tied his single-game high for hits on Friday, March 6, going 3-for-3 at the plate with a double and an RBI.
The Florida native is LSU’s leading hitter this season, batting .382 with two doubles, one triple, four RBIs, nine runs, and five stolen bases.
