Celebrate Easter at John Folse’s brunch buffet

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Chef John Folse and White Oak Estate & Gardens will celebrate the season with an Easter Sunday brunch buffet on Sunday, April 12.
Seating for the buffet will be at 11:00 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Kids will have their own buffet, as well as an Easter egg hunt at 1 p.m. They can also participate in a bunny petting zoo, and a cooking decorating station.
Families will be allowed to stroll the White Oak Estate & Gardens’ grounds to take photos.
“We are delighted to celebrate Easter Sunday again this year with so many wonderful friends and families from the area,” said Chef John Folse, proprietor of White Oak Estate & Gardens and CEO of Chef John Folse & Company.
The brunch buffet for adults is $69.95, and $19.95 for children ages 6 to 12 including gratuity, but excluding tax.
For reservations, visit Eventbrite.com or call White Oak Estate & Gardens at 225-751-1882.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.