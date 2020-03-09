Baton Rouge duo won’t let SXSW cancelation stop their tour

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Molly Taylor and Denton Hatcher are packing their bags for a ten-day trip through the southeast. Their tour starts with a three-day weekend in Austin, Texas.
Hoping to capitalize off of some of the big South By Southwest crowds, the Baton Rouge Americana/soul duo planned three shows around the festivities on March 17 - 19.
On Friday, March 6, one week before the 10-day event that was expected to draw hundreds of thousands of people, the City of Austin canceled SXSW due to concerns over coronavirus. Several sponsors like Facebook and Apple dropped out of the fest days before the announcement was made.
Taylor says the cancellation won't stop them from loading up their van and making the trek to central Texas.
“I think it’s going to be a great turnout still,” Taylor says. “There’s a lot of locals that will be there and there are still people visiting since they already planned trips. We are looking forward to it!”
Taylor and Hatcher have been serenading crowds around the country since 2018, after years of playing solo, sometimes on the same bills. Together, the couple plays music full-time as both a two-piece and in a band called Killer Whale.
But the do-it-yourself (DIY) music industry is a relentless one. Both Taylor and Hatcher hustle multiple projects to mitigate the inconsistency that comes with being a full-time touring musician.
Hatcher operates Blue Velvet Studio in Baton Rouge and records his own music, as well as other Louisiana songwriters and bands.
Taylor handcrafts wooden jewelry. Follow Beneath the Bark on Instagram to see her handiwork, or catch her at a show. Taylor says she sets up her jewelry to sell at gigs whenever possible.
The couple will play three shows in Austin before heading to the Florida panhandle:
- March 17 - Austin, Texas - Bangers at 3 p.m.
- March 18 - Austin, Texas - Cosmicana (Killer Whale) at 5 p.m.
- March 18 - Austin, Texas - Giddy Ups at 10 p.m.
- March 19 - Austin, Texas - Going Left Fest at 7 p.m., Killer Whale at 10 p.m.
- March 20 - Ocean Springs, Miss. - Government Street Grocery at 10 p.m.
- March 21 - Pensacola, Fla. - Chizuko at 9 p.m.
- March 22 - Pensacola, Fla. - Pensacola Bay Brewery at 2 p.m.
- March 26 - New Orleans, La. - Peal Wine Co. and Bar at 8 p.m.
- March 28 - St. Francisville, La. - Tunica Hills Music Fest and Jam
The pair will undoubtedly pack extra sanitizer and take extra precautions to avoid the spread of the latest global outbreak.
“I’ve been cautious about everything I touch. I’ve been using hand sanitizer and washing my hands before I touch my face,” Taylor says.
As of Monday, March 9, there is one confirmed case of the virus in San Antonio and 12 in the Houston area.
A total of 11 people have been tested for the COVID-19 virus in Louisiana, all of which came back negative, according to the state’s Department of Health.
Nationwide, there are 566 confirmed cases as of Monday morning, up from just 101 a week ago.
