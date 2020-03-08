Wayde Sims remembered at LSU basketball Senior Tribute day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It was a time for tears of joy and tears of sorrow for the LSU basketball team, the fans, and the coaches attending an event held Saturday to honor senior players.
While the seniors celebrated their many wins and successes earned over the years, they took time to remember what they lost along the way.
As players marched across the court hand-in-hand with their loved ones, the family of slain player Wayde Sims held photos of their son.
Wayde Sims wore number 44 while playing for LSU, before being tragically killed in a shooting Friday, Sept. 28, 2018.
Sims’ family has since chosen to remember their son by treating the LSU student body as if they were part of the Sims family.
They created the Wayde Forever 44 Fund, a fund aimed at helping students with the sometimes hidden costs of having an emotional support animal, such as application fees, deposits at housing facilities, and boarding costs when students need to travel.
They’ve also been spotted at LSU events helping to ease anxiety for students by handing out “free hugs.”
Saturday, the LSU family reciprocated that love and support, with smiles, hugs, and plenty of good memories shared to honor Wayde.
