Two dogs killed, resident in wheelchair saved from Brogdon Lane apartment fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two dogs died during an apartment fire in the 12820 block of Brogdon Lane Saturday, March 7.
First responders said the fire began from a pot left on the stove unattended.
The resident told investigators he left the kitchen and returned to find the kitchen on fire, officials said.
The resident, who uses a wheelchair, received assistance from neighbors to get out of the apartment unharmed.
About $190,000 worth of damage was caused by the fire, officials said.
