Two dogs killed, resident in wheelchair saved from Brogdon Lane apartment fire

Two dogs died during an apartment fire in the 12820 block of Brogdon Lane Saturday, March 7. First responders said the fire began from a pot left on the stove unattended.
By Kevin Foster | March 7, 2020 at 10:13 PM CST - Updated March 7 at 10:22 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two dogs died during an apartment fire in the 12820 block of Brogdon Lane Saturday, March 7.

First responders said the fire began from a pot left on the stove unattended.

The resident told investigators he left the kitchen and returned to find the kitchen on fire, officials said.

The resident, who uses a wheelchair, received assistance from neighbors to get out of the apartment unharmed.

About $190,000 worth of damage was caused by the fire, officials said.

