Southern Lady Jags dominate key areas in win over Prairie View

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern women’s basketball team used a big second quarter to run away from Prairie View at the F.G. Clark Activity Center on Saturday, March 7.
The Lady Jags (15-14, 13-5 SWAC) dominated in a few key areas on their way to a 63-51 win over the Panthers (12-18, 9-9 SWAC).
Brittany Rose led Southern with 10 points. She also recorded two assists and two steals. Kayla Watson, Alyric Scott, and Amani McWain added nine points each. Watson had five rebounds, four assists, and four steals. Scott pulled down seven boards. A total of 10 Lady Jags scored.
Southern outscored Prairie View, 32-16, in the paint. The Lady Jags also dominated on points off turnovers with a 23-14 advantage. Southern’s bench was crucial in the victory, with 33 points coming from the subs.
