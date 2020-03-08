Southern Jags outlast Prairie View in OT

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern came out on fire and built a double-digit lead against Prairie View but it evaporated before halftime and the teams traded blows the rest of the way, needing an extra period to determine the winner at the F.G. Clark Activity Center on Saturday, March 7.
The Jags (16-15, 13-5 SWAC) took down the SWAC-leading Panthers (18-13, 14-4 SWAC), 89-80 in overtime.
Ahsante Shivers led the way for Southern with 22 points. He grabbed seven rebounds. Amel Kuljuhovic added 19 points and five rebounds. Darius Williams chipped in 13 points and also had five rebounds. Lamarcus Lee had 11 points and pulled down a team-high nine boards.
Southern won the battle in the paint, 48-22. The Jags were also dominant on second-chance points, 16-6.
Southern scored 11 of its 17 points in OT at the charity stripe.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.