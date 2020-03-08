Runnels announces closure of elementary, middle school

The only asset the school has to pay all of its debts is to sell the school property for an amount within sight of the appraised value. That is not a “fire-sale” that could possibly pay off Investor Bank's mortgage but little else – not the pre-paid tuition payments, and not any other debts of the school. The good news is that there is an investor who is willing to negotiate with Investor Bank to “work out” our loan arrangement with them, to allow our current students to finish this school year with all the accolades, celebrations and joy that have always been a part of spring semesters at Runnels School.