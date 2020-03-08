62 reports of yard blowers expelling plastic pieces leads to recall over laceration, impact hazards

(WAFB) - Nearly 67,800 recalled ECHO and Shindaiwa brand yard blowers and 6,600 replacement straps should be returned for replacement after the company received word of 62 incidents where plastic pieces from the machine were expelled through the blower, including one incident that resulted in a minor injury.
The shoulder straps, plastic buckles, or the anti-static ground wire on blowers sold with the blowers online at HomeDepot.com and Grainger.com between August of 2018 and February of 2020 can be drawn into the blower fan, which can pose laceration and impact hazards when expelled.
Consumers are asked to stop using recalled blowers immediately. They can be repaired at authorized ECHO or Shindaiwa dealers which can be located using either the link here or the link here.
Numbers used to identify the recalled products can be found below.
The model and serial numbers can be found on the blower’s engine block.
The ECHO or Shindaiwa logo appears on the shoulder strap, and the replacement strap part number appears on the plastic bag at the time of sale.
