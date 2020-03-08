62 reports of yard blowers expelling plastic pieces leads to recall over laceration, impact hazards

The blower's shoulder straps, plastic buckles, or the anti-static ground wire can be drawn into the blower fan and fan housing causing plastic pieces to be expelled from the machine, posing laceration and impact hazards. (Source: U.S.C.P.S.C.)
By Kevin Foster | March 7, 2020 at 9:28 PM CST - Updated March 7 at 9:48 PM

(WAFB) - Nearly 67,800 recalled ECHO and Shindaiwa brand yard blowers and 6,600 replacement straps should be returned for replacement after the company received word of 62 incidents where plastic pieces from the machine were expelled through the blower, including one incident that resulted in a minor injury.

The shoulder straps, plastic buckles, or the anti-static ground wire on blowers sold with the blowers online at HomeDepot.com and Grainger.com between August of 2018 and February of 2020 can be drawn into the blower fan, which can pose laceration and impact hazards when expelled.

Consumers are asked to stop using recalled blowers immediately. They can be repaired at authorized ECHO or Shindaiwa dealers which can be located using either the link here or the link here.

Numbers used to identify the recalled products can be found below.

The model and serial numbers can be found on the blower’s engine block.

Backpack blower Models Start Serial Number End Serial Number
PB-8010H P48715001001 P48715999999
PB-8010H P52315001001 P52315011904
PB-8010T P48615001001 P48615999999
PB-8010T P52415001001 P52415014244
EB810 P52515001001 P52515002697
EB810RT P52015001001 P52015999999
EB810RT P52615001001 P52615003792

The ECHO or Shindaiwa logo appears on the shoulder strap, and the replacement strap part number appears on the plastic bag at the time of sale.


Spare Parts – Replacement Straps
Part Number
ECHO Right shoulder strap P/N C061000780
ECHO Right shoulder strap P/N C061000781
ECHO Left shoulder strap P/N C061000790
ECHO Left shoulder strap P/N C061000791
Shindaiwa Right shoulder strap P/N C061000861
Shindaiwa Left shoulder strap P/N C061000871

